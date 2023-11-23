Atika Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 4.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $45,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -127.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $241.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.