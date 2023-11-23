Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 155,600 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Calix comprises 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Calix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 497,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.