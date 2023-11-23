Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10,050.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,109,000 after buying an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $462.80. 389,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,578. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $472.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.95. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

