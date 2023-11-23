Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 42,726 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,726 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PRCT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 252,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,339. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

