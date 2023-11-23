Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 86,500 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock worth $221,241,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.