Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

OBIO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 29,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,589. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. Analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

