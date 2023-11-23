Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $9.71 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

