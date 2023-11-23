Atika Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 342,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

