Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. 158,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,537. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

