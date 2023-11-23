Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,482,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

