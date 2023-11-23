Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 4,221 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $768,053.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $742,884.74.

On Thursday, November 16th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,416 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $450,076.64.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $463,904.76.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

