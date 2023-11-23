ATOR Protocol Price Hits $0.66 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and $8.19 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,178,532.799 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.62325247 USD and is down -19.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $8,766,017.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

