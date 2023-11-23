ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.48

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.48 and traded as low as $38.48. ATS shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 36,641 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
ATS Stock Performance
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
