Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.26

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.26 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 168.55 ($2.11). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.25), with a volume of 96,827 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.58 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £4,965.66 ($6,212.51). In other news, insider Roger Maddock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,883.65). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,378 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £4,965.66 ($6,212.51). Insiders purchased a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,549 over the last ninety days. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

