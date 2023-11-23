Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.37 and traded as high as C$9.50. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 21,049 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a market cap of C$662.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$25,860.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $81,224. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

