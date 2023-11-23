AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $48,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.