Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,280 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 12,855,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850,650. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

