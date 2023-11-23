BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

