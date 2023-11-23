Beacon Minerals Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:BCN)

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCNGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.40.

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project.

