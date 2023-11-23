Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley Acquires 14,285 Shares of Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) CEO Caroline Beasley bought 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $10,428.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,886 shares in the company, valued at $302,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBGI remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

