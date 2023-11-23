Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 86,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.80 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

