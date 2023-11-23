Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.60 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of American States Water worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.