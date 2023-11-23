Bessemer Group Inc. Has $946.35 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $946,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

