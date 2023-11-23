BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 259,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 259,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
