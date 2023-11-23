Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Biotricity Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.