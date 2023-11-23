Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Biotricity Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.44.
Biotricity Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.