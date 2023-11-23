BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 142,649 shares.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
