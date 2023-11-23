BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.83. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 142,649 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,542 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

