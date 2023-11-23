BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $727.14. 498,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,875. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $653.50 and a 200 day moving average of $677.87.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

