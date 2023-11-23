Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,370 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its stake in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

