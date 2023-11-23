Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.88% of Block worth $756,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 7,709,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,971,246. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

