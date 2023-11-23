Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile
Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.
