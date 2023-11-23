BNB (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $983.83 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $232.81 or 0.00622876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.32 billion and approximately $983.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,895 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,935.30375248. The last known price of BNB is 234.58509797 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1780 active market(s) with $1,070,971,063.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

