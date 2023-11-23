Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $204.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $219.88 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $171.70 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

