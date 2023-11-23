Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 48,845 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$51.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.07.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
