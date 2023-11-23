Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 48,845 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$51.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.57.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.07.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.