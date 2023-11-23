Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,962 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,137,000. Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 183,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,854,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,566,000 after purchasing an additional 597,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,531,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

