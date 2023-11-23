Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BRC opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,009 shares of company stock worth $614,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brady by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brady by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Brady by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

