Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 2,461 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $125,264.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,681 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $129,251.01.

Braze Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

View Our Latest Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.