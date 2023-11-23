Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.56. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgford Foods

In other news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $138,797. 80.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgford Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

