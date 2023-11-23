Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.56. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.
In other news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $138,797. 80.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
