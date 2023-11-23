Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 2,168 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $58,557.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,526,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,278.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $192,966.29.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

