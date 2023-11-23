Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 7,279 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $192,966.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519,240 shares in the company, valued at $93,295,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $58,557.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.