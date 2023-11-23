British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.14% of British American Tobacco worth $760,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 3,230,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,791. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

