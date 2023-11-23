British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.50 ($4.79).
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
British Land Stock Down 3.8 %
British Land Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.16 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -2,053.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at British Land
In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,687 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($18,295.31). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,828 shares of company stock worth $1,507,248. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
