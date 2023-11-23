Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle
Crown Castle Stock Performance
Shares of CCI opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
