Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $184.11

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.17.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

