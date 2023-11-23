Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in ESAB by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ESAB by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ESAB by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $78.99 on Thursday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

