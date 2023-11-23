Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $102.67

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

