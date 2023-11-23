Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $11.13

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

