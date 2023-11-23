Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $35.92

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

