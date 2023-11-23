Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,042.31

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,042.31 ($13.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.45). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.26), with a volume of 25,312 shares traded.

Brunner Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,386.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Brunner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Brunner

About Brunner

In other Brunner news, insider James Sharp bought 53 shares of Brunner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £555.97 ($695.57). Insiders own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

