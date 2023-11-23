Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys £78,150 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($97,773.05).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($19.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,787.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,061.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.90) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,040.67 ($25.53).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

