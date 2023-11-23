Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys £78,150 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($97,773.05).
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($19.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,787.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,061.49.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on BRBY
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.