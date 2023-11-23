Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

BURL traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,888. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

